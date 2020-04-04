Coronavirus infects medics at Egypt cancer center
search
home page
Live Now

Israir flight en route to China to airlift 20 tons of medical supplies

Airline makes first-ever flight to Far East thanks to special permission expedited due to emergency situation; will stop in Kazakhstan to refuel before picking up 2 million masks

By Jacob Magid Today, 4:11 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

An Israir Airlines flight crew prepares to take off for China to bring back medical supplies for the coronavirus on April 4, 2020. (Israir Airlines)
An Israir Airlines flight crew prepares to take off for China to bring back medical supplies for the coronavirus on April 4, 2020. (Israir Airlines)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they unfold.

4:20 pm

Coronavirus infects medics at Egypt cancer center

Egypt’s main cancer institute has confirmed 15 cases of the novel coronavirus among its medical staff, the facility’s chief says, sparking fears of exposure among vulnerable patients.

“Three doctors and 12 nurses were infected by the virus,” Hatem Abulkassem, the director of Cairo’s National Cancer Institute, tells a private Egyptian TV channel, adding that the 15 had been isolated.

The facility will be sterilized over three days and patients who were in contact with the medics will be tested, along with all staff members, Abulkassem says.

“It is tough to trace where the first infection emerged as the majority of the [institute’s] medical personnel work in several other places,” Abulkassem adds.

He says patient visits had been suspended in recent weeks.

Last month, several Egyptian hospitals were closed for sterilization after cases were detected there.

Egypt has officially declared 985 COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths.

— AFP

4:19 pm

UK records 708 more COVID-19 deaths, fourth successive daily high

The United Kingdom sees 708 more COVID-19 deaths — the fourth successive daily high.

Britain has also announced that it is temporarily releasing about 4,000 inmates to ease crowding and try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in prisons.

The Ministry of Justice says “low-risk” offenders will be freed with electronic tags. People guilty of violent or sexual offenses or terrorism will not be eligible for release.

Pregnant prisoners or those with infants have also been approved for release.

Britain has one of the largest prison populations in western Europe with more than 80,000 people behind bars. Many prisons hold far more inmates than they were built for.

According to official figures, 88 inmates and 15 prison staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Three prisoners are reported to have died.

— AFP and AP

4:15 pm

Senior health official calls for declaring additional Haredi cities ‘restricted zones’

A senior Health Ministry official tells Hebrew media that the ultra-Orthodox cities of Elad, Modi’in Illit, Migdal Ha’emek and several neighborhoods in Jerusalem should be declared “restricted zones,” with a decision on the matter expected this evening.

Last Thursday, the cabinet approved declaring the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak a restricted zone, effectively locking down the area.

The move has limited entrance to residents, police, rescue services, those bringing essential supplies and journalists and will initially last for seven days, with the option to be extended by ministers by five days at a time.

4:13 pm

Israir flight en route to China to airlift 20 tons of medical supplies

An Israir flight is currently en route to China to airlift 20 tons of medical supplies back to Israel in order to help the state cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

The shipment will include two million masks, landing in Israel on Monday morning, days after the government began recommending citizens cover their faces when they leave their homes.

The flight is the airline’s first to the Far East after special permission was granted by state authorities in a process that was expedited due to the public health crisis.

The Airbus A320 aircraft will stop in Almaty, Kazakhstan to refuel before continuing to Shenzhen, China where it will pick up the medical supplies.

read more:
comments
Live Now
4:20 pm

Coronavirus infects medics at Egypt cancer center

Egypt’s main cancer institute has confirmed 15 cases of the novel coronavirus among its medical staff, the facility’s chief says, sparking fears of exposure among vulnerable patients.

“Three doctors and 12 nurses were infected by the virus,” Hatem Abulkassem, the director of Cairo’s National Cancer Institute, tells a private Egyptian TV channel, adding that the 15 had been isolated.

The facility will be sterilized over three days and patients who were in contact with the medics will be tested, along with all staff members, Abulkassem says.

“It is tough to trace where the first infection emerged as the majority of the [institute’s] medical personnel work in several other places,” Abulkassem adds.

He says patient visits had been suspended in recent weeks.

Last month, several Egyptian hospitals were closed for sterilization after cases were detected there.

Egypt has officially declared 985 COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths.

— AFP