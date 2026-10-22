Eisenkot: Katz ‘preparing the ground for the next disaster and shifting blame in advance’

Yashar party chairman and election frontrunner Gadi Eisenkot accuses Defense Minister Israel Katz of “preparing the ground for the next disaster and shifting blame in advance,” after the minister’s claim that future attacks would be “licensed in the names” of opposition leaders.

“The absurdity of the defense minister blaming political rivals for terror attacks of enemies before they occur is an unprecedented low,” Eisenkot writes on X.

“Our army is strong, but our leadership is rotten and dangerous,” he says, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Katz of putting their political survival above everything else.