EU member Cyprus condemns new Turkish drilling off island

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran charges that the United States had “detained” its visiting volleyball team at a US airport for several hours.

The foreign ministry’s director for North America tells Swiss ambassador Markus Leitner, whose country represents US interests in Iran, that the team was detained for about four hours at an airport in Chicago.

“If America cannot host all the teams fairly and neutrally, it better stop hosting sport events,” the official tells the Swiss envoy.

Iran’s volleyball team is in the US for the 2019 Nations League final six.

The team is set to play against Poland on Thursday and Brazil on Friday, and two out of six teams will face off next Monday in the final.

— AFP