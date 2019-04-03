Feiglin: I want to build the Third Temple ‘now’

Venezuela’s foreign minister, meeting with anti-US allies in the Middle East, says that opposition leader Juan Guaidó is in breach of the constitution and that the judiciary has to “take care” of it.

Venezuela’s National Constituent Assembly, loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, has stripped Guaidó of his immunity, putting him at risk of arrest for supposedly violating the constitution when he declared himself interim president in January.

“He is in breach of most part of the constitution, so the judiciary has to take care of those who violated the Venezuelan law,” Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza tells reporters in Beirut.

The United States and roughly 50 other nations recognize Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim leader, asserting that Maduro’s re-election last year was illegitimate.

— AP