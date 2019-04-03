Feiglin: I want to build the Third Temple ‘now’

The European Union’s top economy official is warning of long lines at borders and paperwork headaches for obligatory customs checks if Britain crashes out of the bloc without an agreement.

EU Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici says that Britain would become a third country overnight, creating “instantaneous and very radical legal change.”

He says that around 11,000 vehicles enter and leave the UK daily via the Eurotunnel rail service or ferries. EU countries estimate that paperwork would rise by 40-50% in the case of a no-deal.

But Moscovici says “I prefer strict controls at the price of a few lines of trucks to a health crisis or illegal trafficking. The security of Europeans will be our top priority.”

