Venezuelan FM visits anti-US allies in Mideast
Poll: Left-center closing in on right-wing bloc with election 6 days away

Likud and its so-called natural coalition partners maintain lead of 62-58 seats, but Gantz’s Blue and White projected to be largest party

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:25 pm 0 Edit

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz visits Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market on March 28, 2019. (Sharia Diamnet)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.

4:44 pm

Kidnappers demand $500,000 ransom for US tourist snatched in Uganda

Gunmen who kidnapped an American tourist and her driver in a Ugandan national park have demanded a ransom of $500,000 (445,000 euros), police say as they launched a hunt for the perpetrators.

“The kidnappers, using the victim’s phone, have demanded $500,000. We strongly believe this ransom is the reason behind the kidnap,” says a statement from police spokeswoman Polly Namaye.

— AFP

4:43 pm

A new poll from the Walla news site indicates that the right-wing bloc’s lead over the center-left parties is shrinking, with just six days until the election.

The Likud-led bloc maintains its lead over a Blue and White-led bloc, 62-58 seats.

The results of the poll are as follows:

Blue and White: 30
Likud: 29
Labor: 10
Hadash-Ta’al: 8
Union of Right Wing Parties: 7
New Right: 6
United Torah Judaism: 6
Meretz: 6
Shas: 5
Zehut: 5
Ra’am-Balad: 4
Yisrael Beytenu: 4
Zehut: 0
Gesher: 0

4:15 pm

Police open probe into apparent hate crime targeting Palestinian village

Police open a probe into an apparent hate crime targeting the central West Bank Palestinian village of Deir Jarir.

Residents find dozens of grapevines and fruit trees uprooted and several Hebrew phrases graffitied on adjacent stones along with a red Star of David.

The phrases include “regards from Kfar Etzion,” which was a settlement targeted in a similar incident last month, and “price tag,” the phrase used to describe vandalism and other hate crimes usually carried out by Jewish ultra-nationalists in retaliation for government policies against the settler movement.

4:14 pm

Detained Saudi women back in court but no more releases

A Saudi court hearing in the high-profile trial of detained women has ended without bail for eight of them, campaigners says, following the provisional release of three detainees last week.

Eleven women, some of whom allegedly faced torture and sexual abuse during nearly a year in detention, are on trial in Riyadh’s criminal court on charges that include contact with foreign media, diplomats and human rights groups.

Three of them — blogger Eman al-Nafjan, retired university lecturer Aziza al-Youssef and preacher Rokaya al-Mohareb — were seen entering the court after they were provisionally freed last Thursday.

The others were subsequently expected to be freed, but there was no decision from the three-judge panel on Wednesday.

“The third trial session for the Saudi women activists has ended with NO VERDICTS against any of them, and with no temporary release to any of them,” Prisoners of Conscience, a Saudi group that tracks political prisoners, said on Twitter.

— AFP

3:37 pm

Woman who threw vegetable at PM: I was aiming at my relative, not Netanyahu

The woman who was briefly detained after throwing a vegetable at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his tour of Tel Aviv’s Hatikva Market yesterday says she had been trying to get the vegetable to her relative on the other side of the market and was not aiming at the premier.

“We all support Bibi and I did not mean to hurt him, I’m sorry for everything that happened,” the woman says.

Moreover, she clarifies that it was not a tomato that she threw, as originally reported, but rather a pepper.

3:25 pm

Venezuelan FM visits anti-US allies in Mideast

Venezuela’s foreign minister, meeting with anti-US allies in the Middle East, says that opposition leader Juan Guaidó is in breach of the constitution and that the judiciary has to “take care” of it.

Venezuela’s National Constituent Assembly, loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, has stripped Guaidó of his immunity, putting him at risk of arrest for supposedly violating the constitution when he declared himself interim president in January.

“He is in breach of most part of the constitution, so the judiciary has to take care of those who violated the Venezuelan law,” Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza tells reporters in Beirut.

The United States and roughly 50 other nations recognize Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim leader, asserting that Maduro’s re-election last year was illegitimate.

— AP

3:18 pm

EU warns of long border lines if no-deal Brexit

The European Union’s top economy official is warning of long lines at borders and paperwork headaches for obligatory customs checks if Britain crashes out of the bloc without an agreement.

EU Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici says that Britain would become a third country overnight, creating “instantaneous and very radical legal change.”

He says that around 11,000 vehicles enter and leave the UK daily via the Eurotunnel rail service or ferries. EU countries estimate that paperwork would rise by 40-50% in the case of a no-deal.

But Moscovici says “I prefer strict controls at the price of a few lines of trucks to a health crisis or illegal trafficking. The security of Europeans will be our top priority.”

— AP

2:50 pm

Gantz: If I receive mandate from president, I’ll be able to form a coalition

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz addresses growing speculation that he will be unable to form a coalition even if his party wins the most seats in next week’s election.

“If I receive the mandate from the president, I’ll be able to form a coalition,” tells Channel 12.

2:34 pm

Turkish authorities begin vote recount of Istanbul districts in local election

Turkish electoral authorities have begun a vote recount of Istanbul districts after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP challenged tallies showing an opposition candidate won a weekend local election.

The AKP won most votes nationwide in Sunday’s ballot but results also showed the party lost the capital Ankara and the country’s economic hub Istanbul.

AKP officials on Tuesday filed a challenge with electoral authorities saying they had found irregularities and falsifications in ballots in Ankara and Istanbul.

— with AFP

2:32 pm

Doctors say Nechama Rivlin showing ‘marked improvement’

Nechama Rivlin’s doctors say that test results for the president’s wife show “marked improvement” in her heart function and physiological readings, the office of President Reuven Rivlin relays.

The president is visiting the hospital bedside of his wife, who is currently under sedation and on a respirator but in stable condition after a sudden deterioration in her condition Tuesday evening.

A statement on the president’s behalf asserts that his wife is a “very strong woman” and “the world’s best mother and grandmother.”

2:32 pm

Feiglin: I want to build the Third Temple ‘now’

Zehut chairman Moshe Feiglin says, “I don’t want to build a (Third) Temple in two years, but now.”

Addressing the Maariv/Jerusalem Post Conference in Tel Aviv, the leader of the fledgling party, which has enjoyed growing popularity in the lead-up to elections, boasts of his faction’s ability to attract Israelis from all sectors.

