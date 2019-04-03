Turkish authorities begin vote recount of Istanbul districts in local election
Feiglin: I want to build the Third Temple now

Chairman of Zehut party, which has enjoyed growing popularity in lead-up to elections, boasts faction’s ability to attract Israelis from all sectors

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:25 pm 0 Edit

Zehut party chairman Moshe Feiglin speaks during the Maariv Jerusalem Post Conference, in Tel Aviv on April 3, 2019. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.

3:18 pm

EU warns of long border lines if no-deal Brexit

The European Union’s top economy official is warning of long lines at borders and paperwork headaches for obligatory customs checks if Britain crashes out of the bloc without an agreement.

EU Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici says that Britain would become a third country overnight, creating “instantaneous and very radical legal change.”

He says that around 11,000 vehicles enter and leave the UK daily via the Eurotunnel rail service or ferries. EU countries estimate that paperwork would rise by 40-50% in the case of a no-deal.

But Moscovici says “I prefer strict controls at the price of a few lines of trucks to a health crisis or illegal trafficking. The security of Europeans will be our top priority.”

— AP

2:50 pm

Gantz: If I receive mandate from president, I’ll be able to form a coalition

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz addresses growing speculation that he will be unable to form a coalition even if his party wins the most seats in next week’s election.

“If I receive the mandate from the president, I’ll be able to form a coalition,” tells Channel 12.

2:34 pm

Turkish authorities begin vote recount of Istanbul districts in local election

Turkish electoral authorities have begun a vote recount of Istanbul districts after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP challenged tallies showing an opposition candidate won a weekend local election.

The AKP won most votes nationwide in Sunday’s ballot but results also showed the party lost the capital Ankara and the country’s economic hub Istanbul.

AKP officials on Tuesday filed a challenge with electoral authorities saying they had found irregularities and falsifications in ballots in Ankara and Istanbul.

— with AFP

2:32 pm

Doctors say Nechama Rivlin showing ‘marked improvement’

Nechama Rivlin’s doctors say that test results for the president’s wife show “marked improvement” in her heart function and physiological readings, the office of President Reuven Rivlin relays.

The president is visiting the hospital bedside of his wife, who is currently under sedation and on a respirator but in stable condition after a sudden deterioration in her condition Tuesday evening.

A statement on the president’s behalf asserts that his wife is a “very strong woman” and “the world’s best mother and grandmother.”

2:32 pm

Feiglin: I want to build the Third Temple ‘now’

Zehut chairman Moshe Feiglin says, “I don’t want to build a (Third) Temple in two years, but now.”

Addressing the Maariv/Jerusalem Post Conference in Tel Aviv, the leader of the fledgling party, which has enjoyed growing popularity in the lead-up to elections, boasts of his faction’s ability to attract Israelis from all sectors.

