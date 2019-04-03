PFLP commander says IDF soldier’s remains found in Palestinian refugee camp in Syria

Inspectors complete a biannual safety inspection and maintenance of the Western Wall, with rabbis overseeing the preservation of the corroding stone.
The Western Wall stones, portions of Wilson’s Arch, and the wall of the Makhama building were cleaned and loose rock and debris was removed, according to the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.
“During the recent pre-Passover inspection, a greater than normal amount of stone and plaster particles was removed from between the stones,” it says in a statement.
Under the supervision of Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, experts also doused the stones in a material to prevent peeling — a process the organization said was done in accordance with Jewish law.
“This year, many ‘husks’ were removed. In order to solve this, the preservation experts soak the peeling stone in binding materials based on natural lime (the stone’s consolidation). This strengthens the layers and stops the peeling,” it says.
Next week, prayer notes will be cleared from the wall.
