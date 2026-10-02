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Yemen air force says it carried out 20 strikes on Houthi targets in Taiz province

By Reuters Today, 7:25 am
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Yemen’s armed forces spokesperson says that air force warplanes carried out 20 precision strikes over the past three hours targeting Houthi movements, reinforcements, gatherings, personnel, vehicles and military equipment in Taiz province.

The strikes hit hostile targets directly and inflicted losses on Houthi militia personnel, equipment and military movements, the spokesperson says in a post on X.

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