Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026
Yemen air force says it carried out 20 strikes on Houthi targets in Taiz province
Yemen’s armed forces spokesperson says that air force warplanes carried out 20 precision strikes over the past three hours targeting Houthi movements, reinforcements, gatherings, personnel, vehicles and military equipment in Taiz province.
The strikes hit hostile targets directly and inflicted losses on Houthi militia personnel, equipment and military movements, the spokesperson says in a post on X.
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