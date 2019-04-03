Israel believes remains of Zachary Baumel will offer intel that could lead to 2 other missing soldiers

The Likud party announces it will hold an election rally in Jerusalem on Sunday, two days before the election, at which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak.

Under the banner “Protecting the land of Israel, strengthening Netanyahu,” the event appears to follow the format of a rally held in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square two days before the 2015 election which was seen to have boosted Netanyahu’s support ahead of the vote.

This rally will be held in Jerusalem’s Paris Square, outside the Prime Minister’s Residence, due to organizers failing to book Rabin Square in time, a party official told The Times of Israel.

A poster advertising the event warns that “the Land of Israel is in danger of being taken over by the left,” and that therefore, “now is the time to enlist to help Netanyahu.”

