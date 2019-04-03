Russia reportedly involved in retrieval of IDF soldier’s body missing since 1982 battle in Lebanon

Commenting on the retrieval of Staff Sgt. Zachary Baumel’s remains, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi says that “on the shoulders of IDF commanders, whom I lead, there is a great obligation to take care of every soldier who joins the IDF and swears allegiance to Israel.”

“This was a multi-year effort… during which various studies and operations were carried out to locate the missing persons. The culmination of the effort was a series of operations led by the intelligence branch, which led to the identification and return of Sergeant Major Baumel.”

Baumel was killed in the 1982 First Lebanon War in the Battle of Sultan Yacoub against the Syrian army.