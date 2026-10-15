Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

Flydubai passengers move to file initial class-action suit over thwarted terror attack — report

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 7:56 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

Illustrative: A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft prepares for landing at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, on September 30, 2026. (Jack Guez/AFP)
Illustrative: A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft prepares for landing at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, on September 30, 2026. (Jack Guez/AFP)

A request for approval of a class action lawsuit in the amount of NIS 2.5 million (about $800,000) was filed by passengers who were aboard flydubai Flight 1073, which underwent a thwarted terror attack, according to Channel 12.

The class-action lawsuit, filed this week against the airline, reportedly alleges that flydubai shielded itself from responsibility for compensating passengers after all flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv were suspended.

This does not appear to be the large class-action suit being planned by around 100 of the 174 passengers, most of them Israeli. That suit is expected to seek hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

The suit, if approved, will seek damages for the September 30 incident on flydubai Flight 1073, on which the Omani copilot attacked the captain and attempted to crash the plane, only to be stopped by the wounded captain and several Israeli passengers.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.