Flydubai passengers move to file initial class-action suit over thwarted terror attack — report

A request for approval of a class action lawsuit in the amount of NIS 2.5 million (about $800,000) was filed by passengers who were aboard flydubai Flight 1073, which underwent a thwarted terror attack, according to Channel 12.

The class-action lawsuit, filed this week against the airline, reportedly alleges that flydubai shielded itself from responsibility for compensating passengers after all flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv were suspended.

This does not appear to be the large class-action suit being planned by around 100 of the 174 passengers, most of them Israeli. That suit is expected to seek hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

The suit, if approved, will seek damages for the September 30 incident on flydubai Flight 1073, on which the Omani copilot attacked the captain and attempted to crash the plane, only to be stopped by the wounded captain and several Israeli passengers.