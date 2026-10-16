Footage emerges of Washington Post photojournalist allegedly being beaten by settlers

A photojournalist working for The Washington Post, Heidi Levine, was allegedly filmed earlier today being beaten with sticks by masked settlers during a violent confrontation between settlers and Palestinians amid the olive harvest near the village of Abu Falah, in the Ramallah area.

Footage from the incident — posted to X by international activists accompanying the Palestinians — shows settlers and Palestinians throwing stones at each other, while gunshots can be heard from an unidentified source.

The photojournalist, reportedly in her 60s, is seen at one point lying on the ground as masked individuals beat her with sticks before fleeing the scene.

Other journalists and Palestinians then approach her, and she can be heard saying in English: “I’m not okay. They took all my stuff.”

Severe settler + soldier attack on olive harvesters in Abu Falah. American WaPo journalist Heidi Levine badly wounded. Machine gunfire—at least one Palestinian shot. Tear gas. Soldiers assaulting journalists. pic.twitter.com/He61cNYk0c — jasper nathaniel (@infinite_jaz) October 16, 2026

???? NOW: Settler terror attack on Abu Falah in the West Bank. American journalist Heidi Levine was beaten by the settlers, many Palestinian were injured, one shot by the IDF. The army allowed the settler attack, and tear gassed and assaulted the Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/qAZxZf5h6g — Andrey X (@the_andrey_x) October 16, 2026