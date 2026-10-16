Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 16, 2026

Footage emerges of Washington Post photojournalist allegedly being beaten by settlers

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 2:33 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Settlers beat Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine (on the ground, second from right) during an olive harvest near the West Bank village of Abu Falah, according to activists accompanying the Palestinians, October 16, 2026. (Screenshot/X/Andrey X)
Settlers beat Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine (on the ground, second from right) during an olive harvest near the West Bank village of Abu Falah, according to activists accompanying the Palestinians, October 16, 2026. (Screenshot/X/Andrey X)

A photojournalist working for The Washington Post, Heidi Levine, was allegedly filmed earlier today being beaten with sticks by masked settlers during a violent confrontation between settlers and Palestinians amid the olive harvest near the village of Abu Falah, in the Ramallah area.

Footage from the incident — posted to X by international activists accompanying the Palestinians — shows settlers and Palestinians throwing stones at each other, while gunshots can be heard from an unidentified source.

The photojournalist, reportedly in her 60s, is seen at one point lying on the ground as masked individuals beat her with sticks before fleeing the scene.

Other journalists and Palestinians then approach her, and she can be heard saying in English: “I’m not okay. They took all my stuff.”

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