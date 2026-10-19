Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Gantz pulls out of election race, eight days ahead of vote

Today, 3:52 pm
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Blue and White leader Benny Gantz leads a faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, February 9, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz leads a faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, February 9, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Blue and White chair Benny Gantz announces that he is withdrawing from the upcoming election, just eight days before the October 27 vote.

He will deliver a statement to the press this evening regarding his decision.

His withdrawal comes after months of polls have shown his party failing to cross the electoral threshold.

In a brief statement, Gantz says he will “continue to fight for unity” from the sidelines, calling it “the only solution that will prevent another disaster and protect Israel against all challenges, domestically and abroad.”

Last month, he told The Times of Israel that he would halt his election campaign if polls taken in the last week of the race showed Blue and White failing to enter the Knesset.

Blue and White will still appear on the ballot on election day, but any votes cast for the party will be wasted.

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