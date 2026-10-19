Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

After quitting election race, Gantz pleads for Zionist unity government to heal divisions, avert potential disaster

By Ariela Karmel Today, 8:44 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Blue and White chair Benny Gantz speaks during a press conference at Kfar Maccabiah in Ramat Gan at which he formally confirmed his withdrawal from Israel’s upcoming election, October 19, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/ Flash90)
Blue and White chair Benny Gantz speaks during a press conference at Kfar Maccabiah in Ramat Gan at which he formally confirmed his withdrawal from Israel’s upcoming election, October 19, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/ Flash90)

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz takes responsibility for his party’s failure to garner sufficient public support while imploring political leaders across the spectrum to put aside their differences and form a broad unity government, following his announcement earlier today to withdraw from the October 27 election.

“I still believe with all my heart in the path I followed from my first day in politics, a path of statehood and unity that puts Israel above all else,” Gantz tells reporters. “Unfortunately, at this time, I have not been able to convince enough of the people, and the responsibility is mine.”

However, he insists that a Zionist unity government transcending political blocs remains “the only solution” to Israel’s challenges.

“Do not take us back to October 6,” Gantz urges, appealing directly to political leaders across the spectrum, referring to the day before the Hamas-led massacre. “Be brave enough to bring about real and correct change. Put the old perceptions aside.”

“If this does not happen, the people will continue to be torn apart and we will end up in repeat elections or, God forbid, disaster,” he warns.

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