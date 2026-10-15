Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

Gaza strike kills 2 weapons smugglers, IDF says

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:14 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Two Palestinian weapons smugglers were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, the military says.

The IDF says the strike in Khan Younis killed Basel Nabil Abd al-Rahman Kashta and Ahmad Raja al-Shaer, “who were involved in smuggling weapons and additional military equipment into the Gaza Strip.”

The strike killing the pair was carried out “to remove a threat” to Israeli civilians and to IDF troops stationed in Gaza, the military says.

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