Gaza strike kills 2 weapons smugglers, IDF says

Two Palestinian weapons smugglers were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, the military says.

The IDF says the strike in Khan Younis killed Basel Nabil Abd al-Rahman Kashta and Ahmad Raja al-Shaer, “who were involved in smuggling weapons and additional military equipment into the Gaza Strip.”

The strike killing the pair was carried out “to remove a threat” to Israeli civilians and to IDF troops stationed in Gaza, the military says.

צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו שני מחבלים שקידמו הברחות אמצעי לחימה וציוד צבאי לשטח רצועת עזה צה"ל ושב"כ תקפו אתמול במרחב ח'אן יונס שבדרום רצועת עזה וחיסלו את המחבלים באסל נביל עבד אלרחמאן קשטה ואחמד רג'א אלשאער, שעסקו בהברחות אמצעי לחימה וציוד צבאי נוסף לשטח רצועת עזה. במסגרת תפקידם היו… pic.twitter.com/j4NNV3gHa2 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 15, 2026