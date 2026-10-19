Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Gaza strikes kill Hamas commander, two other operatives over weekend — IDF

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:49 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Hamas commander and two other operatives were killed in separate strikes in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, the military announces.

A strike in the Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City on Saturday killed Abdullah Mohammed Khamis Jaber, identified by the IDF as a Hamas operative involved in manufacturing weapons and a key member of the terror group’s arms production division.

A separate strike in the Tuffah area on Saturday killed Majed Ahmed Mustafa Sabbag, a Hamas cell commander, the military says.

The IDF says that another strike in northern Gaza’s Jabalia killed Amer Bashir Mohammed Khourani, a member of a Hamas engineering battalion.

The three operatives had recently been involved in advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, and attempting to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the military adds.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.