Gaza strikes kill Hamas commander, two other operatives over weekend — IDF

A Hamas commander and two other operatives were killed in separate strikes in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, the military announces.

A strike in the Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City on Saturday killed Abdullah Mohammed Khamis Jaber, identified by the IDF as a Hamas operative involved in manufacturing weapons and a key member of the terror group’s arms production division.

A separate strike in the Tuffah area on Saturday killed Majed Ahmed Mustafa Sabbag, a Hamas cell commander, the military says.

The IDF says that another strike in northern Gaza’s Jabalia killed Amer Bashir Mohammed Khourani, a member of a Hamas engineering battalion.

The three operatives had recently been involved in advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, and attempting to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the military adds.

*צה"ל חיסל ראש חולייה ושני מחבלים מהזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס* צה"ל תקף במהלך סוף השבוע, במרחב דארג' תופאח שבצפון רצועת עזה וחיסל את עבדאללה מוחמד חמיס ג׳אבר, מחבל בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס. במסגרת תפקידו, ג׳אבר סייע ליצירת אמצעי לחימה שונים, היווה גורם משמעותי… pic.twitter.com/ZgiFwrKV7M — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 19, 2026