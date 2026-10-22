Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

Greece to impose sanctions on Iran-linked law firm, following US measures

By Reuters Today, 12:16 pm
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ATHENS, Greece — The Greek Finance Ministry says it was implementing sanctions in place linked to Iran and that it backed efforts to effectively combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The statement comes after the US Treasury Department said yesterday it imposed sanctions on Karnakis & Karnakis, a law firm based in Greece and Panama, saying it had for years provided legal assistance to Iranian shipping networks.

The Treasury also said that the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued an administrative subpoena to advance an investigation into a Greek bank, which it did not name.

The Greek Finance Ministry says it had taken note of the US Treasury statement, adding that “all available information is being evaluated, and appropriate measures are being taken in accordance with established procedures and applicable national, EU, and international law.”

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