Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

Haredi draft protesters throw rocks at police near Elad Junction; one officer hurt

Today, 9:50 am
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A policeman was injured by a rock thrown at him by ultra-Orthodox protesters against the arrest of draft evaders overnight, near Elad Junction, Israel Police say.

According to the police, dozens of protesters were rioting and threw rocks at police who arrived to disperse them.

A policeman was injured in the head and taken to receive medical attention, police say.

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