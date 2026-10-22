Haredi draft protesters throw rocks at police near Elad Junction; one officer hurt

A policeman was injured by a rock thrown at him by ultra-Orthodox protesters against the arrest of draft evaders overnight, near Elad Junction, Israel Police say.

According to the police, dozens of protesters were rioting and threw rocks at police who arrived to disperse them.

A policeman was injured in the head and taken to receive medical attention, police say.

הכאוס באלעד: חסימת הכניסה לעיר במחאה על עריק שנעצר (זומן לחקירה על נהיגה בלי רישיון והועבר למ"צ). החסימה הפכה לעימותים. שוטרים שהגיעו לפתוח את הכביש נתקלו בהתנגדות עזה, מאוחר יותר הגיעו השוטרים לישיבות מהן יצאו המפגינים ונתקלו בהשלכת אבנים וחפצים.

שוטר אחד נפצע וכן 5מפגינים. pic.twitter.com/7JvcRoknq9 — שילה פריד???????? (@shilofreid) October 22, 2026