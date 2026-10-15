Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

Herzog on visit to embassy in Baku: Elections aren’t a civil war

By Lazar Berman Today, 11:40 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

President Isaac Herzog (right) meets with Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Kraus at the embassy in Baku as voting for diplomats opens ahead of the October 27 election, on October 15, 2026. (Maayan Toaf/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog (right) meets with Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Kraus at the embassy in Baku as voting for diplomats opens ahead of the October 27 election, on October 15, 2026. (Maayan Toaf/GPO)

Elections aren’t a “civil war,” President Isaac Herzog says during a visit to the Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan as diplomats begin voting.

“The state’s representatives here are among the first people in the world to vote in the elections for Israel, and they are now about to cast their ballots properly and in accordance with the law as the polling station opens,” he says.

“These elections are a celebration of democracy in Israel and at its embassies abroad,” he continues, calling on “all citizens of the state to exercise their right to vote and, of course, to help shape Israel’s future.”

“Elections are not a civil war,” Herzog continues. “On the contrary, this is our true process for influencing our lives and determining the direction in which the country is headed.”

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