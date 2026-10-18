Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

Houthi media says Saudi strike killed 9 in northern Yemen

By AFP Today, 6:25 pm
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An alleged Saudi airstrike in Yemen today killed at least nine people and wounded 16 others, Houthi media reports, as fighting between the two sides in the country’s revived civil war escalates further.

The Iran-backed group’s Saba news agency says an airstrike on a home in Saada governorate in Yemen’s north “led to the martyrdom of nine and the injury of 16 others, most of them women and children,” adding that the toll is not final.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis has launched hundreds of raids in Yemen backing the internationally recognized government since the start of the renewed fighting in the long-running civil war.

The Houthis have repeatedly attacked Saudi targets in recent weeks, including vessels in the Red Sea, oil facilities and Riyadh’s international airport, where 13 people were killed in a single attack last week.

According to the Houthis, Saudi strikes since the beginning of September have killed scores of people.

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