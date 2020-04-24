Hundreds demonstrate in Tel Aviv against new government

Hundreds of people participate in a protest at Tel Aviv’s Dolphinarium against the size of the new government that will be announced in the near future.

The demonstration is organized by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel after a coalition deal says the government will include 32 ministers and then swell to 36, with 14 deputy ministers, as soon as the coronavirus crisis is deemed to have ended, the biggest cabinetin Israel’s history.

The movement’s chairman, Eliad Shraga, says the coalition agreement signed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz “crushes Israel’s regime system.”

The deal “will destroy the Judicial Appointments Committee and the Knesset committees and will directly arm democracy,” he argues.