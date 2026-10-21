IDF: Hamas operative behind deadly 2025 attack on tank crew killed in Gaza City strike

A Hamas operative who took part in a deadly attack on an Israeli tank crew in the Gaza Strip last year was killed in a strike in Gaza City this week, the military says.

The strike on Sunday killed Musa Abd Muhammad Hamouda, a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force, who, according to the IDF, participated in planning an explosive device attack on a tank of the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion on September 8, 2025.

The explosive device killed Lt. Matan Abramovitz, Staff Sgt. Uri Lamed, Sgt. Amit Arye Regev, and Sgt. Gadi Cotal.

The military says Hamouda had recently been involved in advancing attacks on Israeli troops and civilians and acted to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו מחבל נוח’בה שלקח חלק בתכנון פיגוע המטען בו נהרגו ארבעה לוחמי צוות טנק מגדוד 52 צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו השבוע, בתקיפה במרחב העיר עזה, את המחבל מוסא עבד מחמד חמודה, מחבל נוח’בה בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס, שלקח חלק בתכנון פיגוע השלכת המטען ממנו נהרגו ארבעה לוחמי… pic.twitter.com/N1tbNOLUku — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 21, 2026