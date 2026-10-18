IDF mulls canceling leave for troops on election day

The IDF is examining the possibility of canceling all leave for soldiers on election day next week, according to a military official.

The official says that as part of preparations for the October 27 election, the possibility of canceling furlough is being examined. The official does not cite a specific or immediate warning, but says the decision is being considered as a “measure of readiness and alertness given the sensitivity of the period.”

In an official statement, the IDF says that as part of its “ongoing assessment of the situation across all combat arenas, an alert order has been issued placing additional ground forces on standby.”

“A decision on the matter has not yet been finalized and will be finalized later this week,” the military adds.

In Israel, municipal and national election days are designated a national holiday, in order to encourage voter turnout.

Amid the multifront war that began with the Hamas-led onslaught on October 7, 2023, the military canceled a decades-old practice in which large portions of the IDF take time off at the same time, usually on national holidays.