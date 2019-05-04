IDF says aircraft continuing to strike Gaza targets over rocket fire

The military wing of the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad terror group releases a video threatening rocket attacks on the nuclear reactor in Dimona and other sensitive sites in Israel.

The release of the video, which shows members of the Iran-backed group loading projectiles into a rocket launcher, comes amid a round of fighting between Israel and terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

In addition to the Dimona reactor, the video also shows footage of the Ben Gurion Airport, the Ashdod port and refineries in the northern city of Haifa.