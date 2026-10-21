IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad rocket operative, Hamas sniper in Gaza strikes on Monday

A Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket operative and a Hamas sniper were killed in separate strikes in Gaza City earlier this week, the military announces.

One strike on Monday in the area of the Gaza City neighborhoods of Daraj and Tuffah killed Abdullah Munir Mahmoud Harz, a deputy platoon commander in Islamic Jihad’s rocket array, according to the military.

The IDF says another strike on Monday in Gaza City killed Muhammad Wael Mustafa Sha’sha’a, a sniper operative in Hamas’s Daraj-Tuffah Battalion.

The pair had recently been involved in advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, and attempting to restore the capabilities of the two terror groups, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the military adds.

מחבל במערך הרקטי של הגא"פ ופעיל צליפה בחמאס: צה"ל חיסל שני מחבלים בצפון רצועת עזה צה"ל תקף מוקדם יותר השבוע במרחב דרג' תופאח וחיסל את המחבל עבדאללה מניר מחמוד חרז, סגן מפקד מחלקה במערך הרקטי של ארגון הטרור גא"פ. המחבל קידם מתווי צליפה נגד כוחות צה"ל. בתקיפה נוספת השבוע במרחב… pic.twitter.com/i0sC41rh5K — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 21, 2026