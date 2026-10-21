Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

IDF says it killed Islamic Jihad rocket operative, Hamas sniper in Gaza strikes on Monday

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:50 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket operative and a Hamas sniper were killed in separate strikes in Gaza City earlier this week, the military announces.

One strike on Monday in the area of the Gaza City neighborhoods of Daraj and Tuffah killed Abdullah Munir Mahmoud Harz, a deputy platoon commander in Islamic Jihad’s rocket array, according to the military.

The IDF says another strike on Monday in Gaza City killed Muhammad Wael Mustafa Sha’sha’a, a sniper operative in Hamas’s Daraj-Tuffah Battalion.

The pair had recently been involved in advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, and attempting to restore the capabilities of the two terror groups, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the military adds.

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