Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, June 7, 2023
IDF says mysterious blast was ‘preplanned controlled ammunition explosion’
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.
The Israel Defense Forces says the blast that occurred in southern Israel earlier was a controlled disposal of old ammunition.
The blast was “a preplanned controlled ammunition explosion; there is no risk of a security incident,” the IDF says.
The explosion occurred in an IDF firing zone. The military did not notify residents of the area in advance, leading to some initial confusion.