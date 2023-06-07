Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, June 7, 2023

IDF says mysterious blast was ‘preplanned controlled ammunition explosion’

By Emanuel Fabian 7 June 2023, 5:48 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

A view of an explosion near Kiryat Gat in southern Israel on June 7, 2023. (Courtesy: used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
The Israel Defense Forces says the blast that occurred in southern Israel earlier was a controlled disposal of old ammunition.

The blast was “a preplanned controlled ammunition explosion; there is no risk of a security incident,” the IDF says.

The explosion occurred in an IDF firing zone. The military did not notify residents of the area in advance, leading to some initial confusion.

It has a link that will sign you in.