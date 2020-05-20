IDF says weapons seized during smuggling attempt on Jordan border

The IDF confirms an incident in which an suspected weapons smuggler was shot while trying to sneak into the country from Jordan.

The army says the suspect was lightly injured and is being treated in Israel. A second person managed to escape back to Jordan, according to the IDF.

“Nine pistols, six rifles, and other arms were seized,” a statement from a spokesperson says.

Fires that were sparked by flares have been brought under control and no troops are injured, the IDF says.