Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

IDF: Two Palestinian suspects planning terror attack arrested in the West Bank

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:35 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Two Palestinian terror suspects who were planning an imminent attack were captured by Israeli commandos in the West Bank yesterday, the military announces.

Soldiers of the Duvdevan Commando Unit raided Kafr Aqab following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet on “two terrorists who were advancing an imminent terror attack and operating to establish terrorist infrastructure,” the military says.

The IDF says the pair were taken to be questioned by the Shin Bet.

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