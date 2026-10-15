Ilhan Omar’s phone seized, relatives subpoenaed in criminal probe, source tells AP

Federal authorities investigating US Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota seized the Democratic lawmaker’s phone and have issued more than a dozen grand jury subpoenas, including to some of her relatives, according to a person briefed on the probe.

The subpoenas were issued for a grand jury collecting evidence in Minnesota as federal authorities probe potential fraud in Omar’s immigration paperwork, says the person, who speaks on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. The investigation led to federal agents searching Omar’s Washington, DC, home on Monday just weeks before the November midterms, in which Omar is seeking reelection.

The scope of the investigation into Omar is unclear, though Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has suggested that authorities are examining potential crimes related to her family’s immigration paperwork.

On Tuesday, Washington DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in a Fox News interview that “there are several investigations going on” related to Omar and that her office is also probing issues concerning the lawmaker’s financial disclosures.

“If there was a crime that was committed, it will be prosecuted,” Pirro said.

The search of Omar’s home so close to next month’s US midterm elections, which will determine control of the House and the Senate, was swiftly condemned by Democrats, who accused the administration of targeting the Democratic lawmaker for political purposes.

Omar, in a statement on X on Tuesday, called the search an “attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.”

“For 10 years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation,” she said. “I will not be silenced.”

Though the Republican focus on Omar’s background dates back years, the search notably took place three weeks before the November midterms, in which Omar is seeking reelection. The Justice Department has historically sought to avoid public investigative actions involving a candidate within 60 days of a primary or general election.