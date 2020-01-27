‘I’m being raped’: Weinstein accuser details alleged assault

At times sobbing, former “Project Runway” production assistant Mimi Haleyi tells jurors at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial how she tried to fight off the disgraced movie mogul and told him, “No, no, no” while he sexually assaulted her.

As one of two women whose assault claims led to Weinstein’s charges, Haleyi takes the stand and details her allegation that he forcibly performed oral sex on her at his New York City apartment in 2006.

“I did reject him, but he insisted. Every time I tried to get off the bed, he would push me back and hold me down,” she testifies, adding that she told him she was menstruating in an attempt to deter him.

Haleyi, now 42, testifies she thought, “I’m being raped,” and considered different options. “If I scream rape, will someone hear me?” she wondered.

“I checked out and decided to endure it,” she says. “That was the safest thing I could do.”

Weinstein, 67, is charged with sexual assaulting Haleyi and raping an aspiring actress in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013. He insists any sexual encounters were consensual.

Haleyi also describes a second encounter a few weeks after the alleged assault in a Tribeca hotel room where she said she “went numb” as he took her hand, pulled her toward the bed and had intercourse with her.

Haleyi says she “just felt like an idiot” for letting Weinstein convince her to meet again, but thought seeing him could help her regain power as she tried to make sense of the alleged assault.

Asked if she wanted to have sex with Weinstein that night, she says, “No.”

She says she did not call the police because she was working in the US on a tourist visa and was scared of Weinstein’s power, telling jurors: “Obviously, Mr. Weinstein has a lot more power and resources and connections and so forth. I didn’t think I’d stand a chance.”

— AP