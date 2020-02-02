In Jordan, EU foreign policy chief criticizes Trump peace plan

The European Union’s foreign policy chief addresses US efforts to broker peace between Israel and the Palestinians during a meeting with Jordan’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, in Amman.

“In Jordan and the European Union, we are very much aware that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is one of the longest, most painful and complex conflicts in our history. The experience over the past 50 years has shown that without agreement among all sides, no peace plan has the chance to succeed,” says Josep Borrell.

The Palestinians and Arab League have angrily rejected the Trump administration’s proposal, which was embraced by Israel.

“To find a sustainable way forward, both parties need to come back to the table. The US plan challenges many of the internationally agreed parameters: the 1967 border, as agreed by both parties, with a state of Israel and an independent, viable state of Palestine, living side-by-side in peace, security and mutual recognition.

“Jordan plays a very special role in the efforts to resolve the conflict, in particular as regards Jerusalem and as custodian of the Holy Sites. We share the commitment to a two-state solution and respect for international law,” adds Borrell.