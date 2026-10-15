Inflation declined more than expected in Israel in September, data shows

Consumer prices retreated slightly more than expected in September, led by declines in the costs of foreign travel, hotel stays, and petrol prices, data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics shows.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation that tracks the average cost of household goods, fell in September by 0.5 percent, compared to analysts’ expectations for a decline of between 0.3% to 0.4%.

The monthly reading takes annual inflation over the past 12 months to 1.6%. The inflation rate is well within the government’s annual target range of between 1% and 3%.

In September, drops were seen in the prices of culture and entertainment, which fell 2.7%, transportation costs retreated 2.5%, and clothing and footwear fell 0.9%. Expenses for travel abroad dropped by 14%, hotel stays by 14.2%, and petrol by 2.2%.

These were offset by an increase in the cost of fresh vegetables, which rose by 6.6%, while education services increased by 0.8%, and rents were up by 0.4%.

Rents on lease renewals jumped 2.4% in September, and rents on new leases surged 5.3%.