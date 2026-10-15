Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

Inflation declined more than expected in Israel in September, data shows

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 6:56 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

Illustrative — photo of the new 100 Israeli Shekel bill. December 31, 2017. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)
Illustrative — photo of the new 100 Israeli Shekel bill. December 31, 2017. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

Consumer prices retreated slightly more than expected in September, led by declines in the costs of foreign travel, hotel stays, and petrol prices, data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics shows.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation that tracks the average cost of household goods, fell in September by 0.5 percent, compared to analysts’ expectations for a decline of between 0.3% to 0.4%.

The monthly reading takes annual inflation over the past 12 months to 1.6%. The inflation rate is well within the government’s annual target range of between 1% and 3%.

In September, drops were seen in the prices of culture and entertainment, which fell 2.7%, transportation costs retreated 2.5%, and clothing and footwear fell 0.9%. Expenses for travel abroad dropped by 14%, hotel stays by 14.2%, and petrol by 2.2%.

These were offset by an increase in the cost of fresh vegetables, which rose by 6.6%, while education services increased by 0.8%, and rents were up by 0.4%.

Rents on lease renewals jumped 2.4% in September, and rents on new leases surged 5.3%.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.