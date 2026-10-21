Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Interception debris kills two foreigners in Saudi Arabia

By AFP Today, 10:34 pm
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The Saudi energy ministry says that falling debris from the successful interception of a drone targeting an oil facility has killed two people and injured two others.

“The attempted attack resulted in the deaths of two individuals, a Filipino and a Nepali, and injuries to two others,” the ministry says in a statement. It does not say who launched the drone aimed at Shaybah oil field near the UAE border.

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