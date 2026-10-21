Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Interception debris kills two foreigners in Saudi Arabia
The Saudi energy ministry says that falling debris from the successful interception of a drone targeting an oil facility has killed two people and injured two others.
“The attempted attack resulted in the deaths of two individuals, a Filipino and a Nepali, and injuries to two others,” the ministry says in a statement. It does not say who launched the drone aimed at Shaybah oil field near the UAE border.
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