Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026
Iran parliament approves new defense minister after predecessor killed in war’s opening strikes
Iranian lawmakers approve Mehrdad Akhlaghi as the country’s new defense minister, replacing his predecessor who was killed in strikes in February on the first day of the war.
“Members of the Islamic Consultative Assembly today gave vote of confidence to Mehrdad Akhlaghi, the nominee for minister of defense and armed forces logistics,” state television reported, nearly eight months after the initial US-Israeli strikes that sparked the conflict.
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