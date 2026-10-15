Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026
Iran’s army says oil tanker on fire in the Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s army says a “violating” oil tanker is on fire in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement carried by state media.
“This rogue tanker, having disabled its tracking systems, was attempting to pass through the restricted area in the Gulf of Oman,” the army statement adds.
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