Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

Iran’s army says oil tanker on fire in the Strait of Hormuz

By Reuters Today, 5:28 pm
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Iran’s army says a “violating” oil tanker is on fire in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement carried by state media.

“This rogue tanker, having disabled its tracking systems, was attempting to pass through the restricted area in the Gulf of Oman,” the army statement adds.

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