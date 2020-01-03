Iraq PMF commander calls all fighters to ‘be ready’ after US strike

A commander in Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Force militia calls its fighters to be on alert following a US strike that killed its deputy head and top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

“All resistance fighters must be ready, as an upcoming conquest and a great victory await us,” says Qais al-Khazali, the head of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, in a handwritten note seen by AFP.

— AFP