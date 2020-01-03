Iraqi parliament set for urgent session tomorrow

Iraq’s deputy parliament speaker says an emergency parliament session is set for tomorrow to discuss the US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iran’s top military commander and Iraqi officials.

Hassan al-Kaabi says it is time to put an end to “US recklessness and arrogance,” adding that Saturday’s session will be dedicated to taking “decisive decisions that put an end to US presence inside Iraq.”

Outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi has called for the emergency session, saying the US presence in Iraq is limited to training forces to fight terrorism. He has described the attack that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani and the Iraqi officials a “violation” of conditions for the US troop presence.

— AP