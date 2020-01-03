Iraqi president calls for restraint after deadly US strike

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, expresses its condolences to Iran on the death of Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in an American strike in Baghdad early Friday.

The Qassam Brigades say in a statement that Soleimani “focused much of his efforts and fight to working towards the demise of the Zionist entity and removing it from Palestine’s land.”

The terror group also states that the Iranian general “took action to provide all forms of support to the resistance to confront the Zionist enemy.”

The Qassam Brigades adds that they are “certain that the Hajj Qassem Soleimani’s blood will be a curse for the killers and the Zionist occupation.”

— Adam Rasgon