Iron Dome activated as rockets fired at Beersheba

The IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman says the military does not believe that a Palestinian mother and baby were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

“There are more and more indications reaching us from the Gaza Strip that put serious doubt on the truth of the statement from Hamas’s healthy ministry about the death of the baby Saba Mahmoud Hamdan Abu Arar and her mother Falastin Saleh Abu Arar,” Maj. Avichay Adraee says in a tweet.

“According to these indications, the death was caused by terrorist activities by Palestinian militants and not by an Israeli strike,” he says.

Adraee indicates that the deaths may have been caused by a failed rocket attack against Israel.

“Will the health ministry in Gaza admit the truth or continue to cover up the lies of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas?” he asks.

