Knesset speaker: I’ll do ‘all I can’ to help find solution to coalition deadlock

Urging MKs to show “statesmanship” by working together to prevent third elections, President Reuven Rivlin says each lawmaker must ask himself or herself, “What is my obligation toward the State of Israel and its citizens?”

Accepting the announcement as the representative of the Knesset, which now holds the keys to the premiership, parliament speaker Yuli Edelstein says he will do “all I can to help the formation of a wide coalition that will serve the people of Israel.”

Saying that despite the challenges, he believes a solution is possible, Edelstein quotes former prime minister Menachem Begin who famously said that “elections can be prevented, unity can’t.”

— Raoul Wootliff