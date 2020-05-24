Lapid slams ministers planning to join protest outside PM’s trial

Opposition leader Yair Lapid slams the announcement by a number of Knesset members and ministers from the Likud party that they will join a protest outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial set to open this afternoon at the Jerusalem District Court.

“Ministers joining Netanyahu at court, including ministers responsible for law enforcement, is a national disgrace that will never be forgotten. This is the real coup attempt,” Lapid writes on Twitter.

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, as well as several Likud MKs, have said they will attend.

The trial opens at 3 p.m.