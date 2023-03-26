Man arrested after protester hit with vehicle in Gadera

Police arrest a driver who is suspected of ramming a protester with his vehicle at a demonstration in the central city of Gadera.

The protester is lightly injured and has been evacuated by first responders to a hospital in Hadera.

Video from the scene shows a white sedan speeding away from a protest with a man sprawled on the hood of the vehicle, as other demonstrators give chase.

Police say in response to the incident, “We will continue to act to allow for the freedom of expression along with the security of protesters.”