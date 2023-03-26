Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

Man arrested after protester hit with vehicle in Gadera

27 March 2023, 2:47 am Edit
A protester on the hood of a vehicle that apparently rammed into him at a demonstration in Gadera, March 26, 2023. (Screenshot, used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
A protester on the hood of a vehicle that apparently rammed into him at a demonstration in Gadera, March 26, 2023. (Screenshot, used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

Police arrest a driver who is suspected of ramming a protester with his vehicle at a demonstration in the central city of Gadera.

The protester is lightly injured and has been evacuated by first responders to a hospital in Hadera.

Video from the scene shows a white sedan speeding away from a protest with a man sprawled on the hood of the vehicle, as other demonstrators give chase.

Police say in response to the incident, “We will continue to act to allow for the freedom of expression along with the security of protesters.”

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.