Nearly an hour after deadline, thousands still protesting outside Netanyahu’s residence

Thousands of protesters continue to demonstrate in Paris Square against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, nearly an hour after the deadline for the protest to end passed.

While the number of protesters has dwindled since the beginning of the protest, which saw record crowds in front of the nearby Prime Minister’s Residence, the demonstration still stretches across the whole intersection.

Reut, 41, says she was particularly disturbed by the emergency coronavirus laws which the Knesset passed this week.

“For me, that was a huge red line which said to me that we couldn’t continue this way,” she says. “Bibi [Netanyahu] is utilizing the panic in the country to pass undemocratic laws.”

Jerusalem Police Chief Doron Yadid makes an appearance at the protest, overlooking the demonstrators from behind a police barricade.

Police repeatedly enter the demonstration to drag protesters out before releasing them without charges.

— Aaron Boxerman