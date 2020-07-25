Hundreds of cops deploy to Caesarea ahead of expected protest outside PM’s home

Hundreds of police and security officers have been deployed to Caesarea ahead of an expected protest outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in the northern coastal town, the Walla news site reports.

Earlier, a man was detained near Netanyahu’s home there before being released without conditions.

“The active entered a sterile area against Shin Bet instructions and refused to leave despite the police officer asking him a few times,” the Kan public broadcaster quotes police as saying.

Only residents of the neighborhood are allowed to enter the area, according to Kan.

Police are also on high alert near the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, where demonstrators calling on Netanyahu to resign due to his indictment on graft charges and handling of the coronavirus pandemic have been holding regular protests.