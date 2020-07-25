Police say man with pepper spray found after suspected attack near protest

Police say a man, 27, is suspected of involvement in an attack near the site of the Jerusalem protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A flare, pepper spray and “material suspected of being a dangerous drug” was found on the suspect’s person, according to a police statement.

Police do not offer any information about the attack, but reports indicate that the victim was a protester. They do not say if the suspect was arrested.

Earlier in the evening, a group of protesters were pepper sprayed by an unidentified assailant in the south of the country.

On Thursday, protesters in Jerusalem reported being attacked by members of the La Familia gang of Beitar Jerusalem soccer club supporters.

Police confirm that five people have been detained for “disturbing public order” thus far at the Jerusalem protest, with hundreds remaining on the scene.