Gantz warns that Lebanon, Syria ‘will bear direct responsibility’ for any attack on Israel

Defense Minister Benny Gantz holds a situational assessment with IDF brass on the military’s preparations on the northern border amid concerns of a Hezbollah reprisal after one of its fighters was killed in an airstrike outside Damascus that was attributed to Israel.

“Gantz instructed the army to continue its heightened preparedness in the [military] sector and to use the required measures, and stressed the State of Israel won’t tolerate any harm to its sovereignty. The IDF and the entire security system will act against any threat to Israeli citizens,” a statement from his office says.

The statement adds: “Defense Minister Gantz also stressed that Lebanon and Syria will bear direct responsibility for any action taken from [their] territory.”

Among those taking part in the meeting are IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, Military Intelligence commander Tamir Hayman and Operations chief Aharon Haliva.