Hundreds protest against Netanyahu near his Caesarea home
A few hundred people are now protesting against Prime Minister Netanyahu near his private home in the coastal town of Caesarea.
Police minister denies Netanyahu asked him to act against Jerusalem protests
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana denies Prime Minister Netanyahu wants him to take action against the ongoing protests outside the premier’s official residence in Jerusalem.
“The prime minister never talked to me about the protests and never made a request about the protests,” Ohana says in an interview with Channel 12.
Ohana, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, says residents of the Rehavia neighborhood where the residence is located have told him their lives have turned to “hell” and that protesters have been relieving themselves in the street.
He’s also asked about reports that he accused police of being too soft on the anti-Netanyahu protests relative to other demonstrations, particularly by minority groups.
“I expect the police to act equally against all groups,” he says.
He calls for restrictions to be placed on the size of protests and where they can be held.
Ohana, whose ministry oversees police, also says he doesn’t believe Netanyahu needs to be involved in the appointment of a new police commissioner, after the attorney general informed the premier he couldn’t take part in appointing senior law enforcement or legal officials due to his indictment on graft charges.
Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73
LONDON — Peter Green, the dexterous blues guitarist who led the first incarnation of Fleetwood Mac in a career shortened by psychedelic drugs and mental illness, has died. He was 73.
The law firm Swan Turton announces the death in a statement today. It says he died “peacefully in his sleep.″ A further statement will be provided in the coming days.
Green, to some listeners, was the best of the British blues guitarists of the 1960s. B.B. King once said Green “has the sweetest tone I ever heard. He was the only one who gave me the cold sweats.”
Green also made a mark as a composer, with “Albatross,” and as a songwriter, with “Oh Well” and “Black Magic Woman.”
He crashed out of the band in 1971. Even so, Mick Fleetwood said in an interview with The Associated Press in 2017 that Green deserves the lion’s share of the credit for the band’s success.
“Peter was asked why did he call the band Fleetwood Mac. He said, ‘Well, you know I thought maybe I’d move on at some point and I wanted Mick and John (McVie) to have a band.’ End of story, explaining how generous he was,” said Fleetwood, who described Green as a standout in an era of great guitar work.
Indeed, Green was so fundamental to the band that in its early days it was called Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac.
— AP
Protesters begin gathering ahead of demonstration outside PM’s residence
Protesters begin gathering outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem ahead of a demonstration this evening against Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Protests against Netanyahu are also being held on highway overpasses and bridges throughout the country.
Hundreds of cops deploy to Caesarea ahead of expected protest outside PM’s home
Hundreds of police and security officers have been deployed to Caesarea ahead of an expected protest outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in the northern coastal town, the Walla news site reports.
Earlier, a man was detained near Netanyahu’s home there before being released without conditions.
“The active entered a sterile area against Shin Bet instructions and refused to leave despite the police officer asking him a few times,” the Kan public broadcaster quotes police as saying.
Only residents of the neighborhood are allowed to enter the area, according to Kan.
Police are also on high alert near the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, where demonstrators calling on Netanyahu to resign due to his indictment on graft charges and handling of the coronavirus pandemic have been holding regular protests.
Hiking trails, nature sites in Judean Desert closed ahead of heat wave
The Israel Nature and Parks Authority announces the closure of hiking trails and other sites in the Judean Desert ahead of an intensive heat wave next week.
The authority says it may close other sites during the week and urges Israelis to avoid hiking in open areas exposed to the sun to prevent dehydration.
Joint List’s Abbas warns about Arab alliance’s future after some MKs vote to bar conversion therapy
A Joint List lawmaker warns the future of the Arab political alliance could be in doubt after its leader Ayman Odeh voted in support of a bill barring psychotherapists from performing gay conversion therapy, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
According to Kan, MK Mansour Abbas says the continued existence of the Joint List depends on the behavior of its lawmakers in the near future. He adds that many of the party’s supporters are angry over Odeh and others’ backing of the bill and are demanding the breakup of the Joint List.
Abbas heads the Ra’am faction, which is affiliated with the southern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel.
Israel warns Hezbollah against retaliatory attack — report
Israel has reportedly sent a message to Hezbollah warning the Lebanese terror group against any retaliatory action in response to the killing of one of the organization’s fighters in an airstrike in Syria attributed to Israel earlier this week.
According to a report today by the Hezbollah-linked Al Mayadeen broadcaster, Israel told the group by way of the UN that it didn’t intend to kill Ali Kamel Mohsen Jawad in Monday’s strike outside Damascus.
Israel hasn’t acknowledged the strike, which a monitoring group said targeted a weapons depots and military posts used by Syrian regime forces and Iran-backed militiamen.
The Israeli military has boosted its defenses on the northern border following the strike, out of concern Hezbolalh could launch a retaliatory strike.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for COVID-19, credits hydroxychloroquine for recovery
BRASILIA — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announces he has tested negative for the new coronavirus more than two weeks after being diagnosed on July 7, attributing his recovery to an unproven malaria drug.
“RT-PCR for Sars-Cov 2: negative. Good morning everyone,” the 65-year-old tweets, along with a photo of himself smiling and holding a packet of hydroxychloroquine, whose effectiveness against COVID-19 has not been demonstrated in clinical trials.
He doesn’t say when he took the latest test.
The president, who has routinely downplayed the virus he calls a “little flu” but which is currently ravaging his country, spent nearly 20 days self-isolating at his official residence in the capital Brasilia, the Alvorada Palace.
During that time he underwent at least three more virus tests, all positive.
Three polls released this week showed the leader dubbed a “Tropical Trump” would win re-election in 2020, despite his controversial handling of the virus crisis.
The pandemic has exploded in Brazil, the country with the most infections and deaths from COVID-19 anywhere in the world except the United States.
The Latin American powerhouse has registered nearly 2.3 million cases of the new coronavirus and more than 84,000 deaths, and the numbers have continued to rise rapidly.
— AFP
Iran says passengers can sue US for endangering Mahan Air flight
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s judiciary tells passengers aboard an Iranian commercial airliner that the US said was intercepted by its warplanes that they can sue Washington for endangering their lives.
Two US fighter jets flew dangerously close to the Mahan Air plane over war-torn Syria on Thursday, according to Iranian authorities, forcing the pilot to take emergency action and causing injuries to some passengers.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) insisted in a statement that it was a “professional intercept… conducted in accordance with international standards.”
The incident was the latest between arch-foes Tehran and Washington since US President Donald Trump in 2018 walked out of a multilateral nuclear accord with Iran and imposed punishing sanctions.
“Air routes are considered corridors for civilian aircraft, therefore the very act of terrorist CENTCOM’s fighters entering this corridor means endangering international air transit,” Iran’s deputy judiciary head Ali Bagheri-Kani is quoted as saying by the body’s Mizan Online website.
“This was a clear violation of international laws and a clear threat to the right of life of citizens, so it can be followed up on in international bodies,” he adds.
Bagheri-Kani says all the passengers who were on board the flight from Tehran to Beirut could file for legal action against “the terrorist US army command and others involved” in Iranian courts “for moral and physical damage.”
Legal action could also be pursued through the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Court of Justice, he says.
— AFP
