1,021 new infections, 7 more COVID-19 deaths recorded over Shabbat

Health Ministry statistics released after nightfall show 1,021 new coronavirus cases were recorded since the start of Shabbat yesterday evening, with the number of infections since the start of the pandemic passing 60,000.

Of the 33,160 active cases, there are 312 people in serious condition, 94 of whom are on ventilators. Another 158 are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

Seven further fatalities are recorded, bringing the death toll to 455.

According to the ministry, there have been 60,496 virus cases recorded in Israel and 26,882 have recovered from COVID-19.

It also says 23,154 tests were performed yesterday and 4,208 so far today. Testing levels typically drop significantly over the weekend.