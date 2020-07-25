Protesters appear to fend off attack by water cannons

After several rallies in which police managed to wreak havoc among protesters by using water cannons on them and sending them scurrying away, it appears protesters may have found a way to fend off the high intensity bursts of water.

A video shared on Twitter shows a group of protesters crouching behind homemade shields, some of which read “shield of democracy.” The shields appears to successfully repel the streams of water.

שוב תותחי מים נגד מפגינים בבלפור – זה כלי נשק שיכול להרוג – אמורים להשתמש בזה במקרי קיצון לדוגמה אם מפגינים פוגעים בשוטרים שנמצאים בסכנת חיים – זה נראה לכם המצב? pic.twitter.com/g3xROiGjuH — ???????????? איתי אלמוג-בר Itay Almog Bar (@itay_almog_bar) July 25, 2020

Eventually, the water cannon truck appears to pull back and protesters move away as individual officers move in on the group. Others move back into the square, a normally busy traffic junctions linking several major thoroughfares in central Jerusalem.

Most protesters have left or been removed from the square, though a small group remains.